Seven Travel Items That Make Flight Time More Pleasant

About to hop on a long flight? Consider stocking up on these goods to make the trip go smoothly.

By Hanna Powers 7/30/2019 at 11:57am

Traveling can be a hassle. Perhaps you forgot to separate your liquids into a clear TSA-approved bag, or you're turning into an ice cube thanks to the over-zealous airplane A.C., or you land with red, irritated skin thanks to stale, dry air—the inconveniences are numerous. Let some of these travel essentials help make flying fun again.

Products featured: Jet Lag Mask, Clear Travel Bags, Immune Boost, Hand Sanitizer, RXBAR, Travel Kit, Passport Cover.

