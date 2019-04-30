Limelight
Sarasota Magazine's Best of Sarasota 2019
The annual celebration of the Best of Sarasota's restaurants, shops, services and entertainment took place at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Hundreds gathered along the bayfront and inside the hall to sample cuisine from local restaurants, listen to music, savor specialty cocktails and enjoy a perfect sunset. The winners of our readers' poll and our "best of the new" editors' picks were there to showcase their offerings, and the magazine celebrated its 40th anniversary in "ruby red" style.