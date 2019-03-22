Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

Craft beer and craft cocktails, you're probably familiar with. But what about craft soda? To introduce yourself to the concept, consider steering the car eastward on Friday, April 5, or Saturday, April 6, to check out the second Sebring Soda Festival.

The event grew out of the Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works, a shop near the heart of Sebring's compact downtown that offers between 235 and 350 different varieties of soda at any given time. Daniel and Liz Barber purchased the business last year and have been instrumental in planning this year's festivities, which kick off with a '50s-themed block party Friday evening and continue with an all-day kid-friendly festival the next day and an evening cocktail party for the adults.

The event allows attendees to sample a huge range of small-batch sodas made with sweeteners like cane sugar and honey, as well as hard-to-source pours from the Caribbean, Latin America and Europe, and once-popular brands that sold their recipes to new bottlers that have turned them into vintage finds. Styles include colas, ginger ales, root beers and cream sodas, and flavors such as caramel apple, prickly pear, espresso, peach cobbler, candied bacon, Key lime, cucumber and even pepper.

Tickets are $5-$45. The party takes place outside at Circle Park Drive, Sebring.