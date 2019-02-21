For Sale: The Most Expensive Home on Siesta Key

Aside from a couple of $20 million beachfront mansions on Longboat Key, there’s a new “most expensive” house in town. It’s located on its own little peninsula (1.4 acres) at the north end of Siesta Key and I’m glad to report that it lives up to its $13.9 million price tag.

Aside from the overwhelming air of luxury that fills every room, the home is noteworthy for its unique outdoor living area. We’ve seen them grow larger and more elaborate over the years, but this one wins the prize. In the middle of the pool is a sunken seating area with a fire pit. You can sit in the pool and not even get wet. And if you get hungry or thirsty, there’s a swim-up bar you can paddle over to.

You’ll also find an outdoor kitchen, dining pavilion, spa and a pond for your koi.

The house was built in 2016 and has every imaginable amenity: dock with boatlift, paddleboard launch, tackle room, 10-car garage. The square footage comes in at 8,138, with four bedrooms, four baths and a bunch of half-baths.

The style of the home is modern/contemporary with subtle West Indian overtones. The finishes are the highest of the high end, and all done in gray. I keep wanting to call it the 50 Shades of Grey house, but that would trivialize its level of taste, which is right up at the top.

3799 Flamingo Road is priced at $13.9 million. For more info call Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 308-6497.