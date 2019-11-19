Limelight
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 20th Anniversary After Party
"Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now!" was the overall theme for the event, which included performances recapping the company's show history.
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall was packed for an evening of thanks, awards, song and dance and some emotional moments as artistic director and founder Nate Jacobs and members and supporters of the troupe recalled moments on the company's journey of 20 years. After the performance in the auditorium, many moved into the Grand Foyer for dessert treats and more, as well as dancing to a live band.