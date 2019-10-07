  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Limelight Galleries

Limelight

CAN Dance 2019

Ten past dance champions competed once more at this 20th anniversary event.

Photography by Lori Sax 10/7/2019 at 10:23am

Emily Walsh won as dance champion and Scott Anderson took home the fund-raising champion recognition. Proceeds benefit CAN Community Health.

Filed under
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Snacks back

Bradenton Farmers' Market Returns Saturday

10/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Bridges Restaurant Marries Old World and New World Food

10/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Rum Festival, a Pumpkin Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/02/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Trick and Treat

Ritz-Carlton Pastry Chef Lyndsy McDonald Goes Gory for Halloween

10/01/2019 By Olivia Letts

Call it a comeback

Phillippi Farmers' Market Returns Wednesday

10/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Greek Show

Athens Family Restaurant Delivers Food Network-Approved Greek Cuisine

10/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Sarasota-Manatee Originals Set the Bar

1:37pm Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

CAN Dance 2019

10:23am Photography by Lori Sax

Sneak Peek

Vanishing Old Florida to Open at Ringling College Gallery

10/04/2019 By Robert Plunket

Preview

Art Center Season Opens, Welcoming Atlanta Artist Horace Imhotep

10/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Oct. 3-9

10/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

October is the coolest month

Student Poets Will Be in Residence at Art Ovation Next Week

10/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Openings

The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

09/30/2019 By Staff

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Dry In Style

Sarasota Woman Launches New Kitchen Product Line

09/17/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: John Ringling's Beach House

10/04/2019 By Robert Plunket

Architecture

Apex-Studio Suarez Rebrands as Suarez Architecture

10/03/2019 By Staff

Commercial Real Estate

Former South Trail PPG Paints Building Sells

10/03/2019 By Staff

What I'm Crushing On

Designer Tracey Rapisardi on How to Achieve the Coastal Cottage Look

10/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

Neal Signature Homes Unveils Aria

10/03/2019 By Staff

There Goes The Neighborhood

Is Airbnb Ruining Our Neighborhoods?

10/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

News & City Life

Education

DeSantis Proposes Increase in Florida Teachers' Starting Salaries

3:52pm By Staff

Fast Track

Education Foundation of Sarasota County Elects New Board Members

2:46pm By Staff

Limelight

Sarasota-Manatee Originals Set the Bar

1:37pm Photography by Lori Sax

Climate Change

Next Council of Neighborhood Associations Meeting Will Take Place Oct. 11

1:01pm By Staff

Limelight

CAN Dance 2019

10:23am Photography by Lori Sax

Mergers

Conditioned Air Acquires Venice AC Firm

10/04/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Mr. Chatterbox

Where Are Sarasotans Supposed to Retire?

08/01/2019 By Robert Plunket

Health & Fitness

Fast Track

Gastroenterologist Joins Lakewood Ranch Practice

10/04/2019 By Staff

Health

Melissa Gilbert to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon

10/03/2019 By Staff

Treating the Uninsured

Manatee County's Remote Area Medical Clinic Treats Patients Facing Health Disasters

10/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Media

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Introduces New Podcast

09/30/2019 By Staff

Partnerships

Goodwill, SunCoast Blood Bank Launch New Partnership

09/25/2019 By Staff

Got Cheese?

We Got the Skinny on the Trendy Keto Diet

09/23/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe