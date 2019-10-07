Limelight
CAN Dance 2019
Ten past dance champions competed once more at this 20th anniversary event.
Emily Walsh won as dance champion and Scott Anderson took home the fund-raising champion recognition. Proceeds benefit CAN Community Health.
Photography by Lori Sax 10/7/2019 at 10:23am
