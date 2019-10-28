Selah Rock the Boat 2019

Sarasota-based Selah Freedom raised $176,000 toward a $250,000 matching gift from the Pentecost family for a total of $352,000 to fight sex trafficking. Co-chairs Marko Radisic and Elizabeth Moore received Champion Defender and National Champion Defender awards for their local and countywide work advocating for Selah Freedom. Multiple survivor graduates from Selah Freedom's programs were given awards as well. Selah Freedom is the leading anti-sex trafficking organization in the country.