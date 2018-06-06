Vote for Your Favorite Building in the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota People's Choice Architecture Awards

These 10 entries for the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota Architecture Award were recognized on June 5 as winners in various categories of the AIA Florida Gulf Coast Chapter’s biennial Design Awards. They were chosen by a distinguished jury of peers, all members of the American Institute of Architects Charleston Chapter.

Now it’s your turn. Help pick the “people’s choice” award—the Spirit of Sarasota Award—from these 10 winners. Click through the slideshow, then cast your vote below.