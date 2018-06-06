Related Content

A Land Re-Remembered

A Florida Classic Gets a Graphic Novel Remake

2:52pm By Vanessa Blankenship

Openings

New Business Offers Real Estate and Design Services

05/17/2018 By Staff

Arts

Career Coach Updates Book Offering Career Advice for Artists

04/24/2018 By Staff

What I've Learned

Karen Solem Discusses Her Long Career Working with Romance Authors

11/29/2017 By David Hackett

Eat & Drink

BEACH BAR BASH

Sharky’s on the Pier Named Florida’s Best Beach Bar

2:23pm By Pam Daniel

Wine Time

Friday Date Night BOGO, Culinary Art Cooking Class, Bordeaux Wine Tasting and More Local Dining Events

10:43am By Ashley Cooper

Food

Restaurant Chain Named One of America's Best Places to Work

05/30/2018 By Staff

Eat This Now

First Bite: Overture at Art Ovation Hotel

05/30/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Eat This Now

The Best Things We Ate in May

05/30/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Savor Sarasota, the St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival and More Local Dining Events

05/30/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Arts & Entertainment

A Land Re-Remembered

A Florida Classic Gets a Graphic Novel Remake

2:52pm By Vanessa Blankenship

Deals

Rosemary District Properties Fetch Almost $2 Million

2:45pm By Staff

A classic gets a makeover

Selections From A Land Remembered: A Graphic Novel

11:23am By Vanessa Blankenship Photography by Andre Frattino

Back in Business

Season Two of Claws Starts June 10

06/05/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Entertainment

Van Wezel Foundation Supports Plan for New Performing Arts Center

06/04/2018 By Staff

Review

FST Pleases with Perennially Popular Patsy Cline

06/02/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Data

Father's Day Spending Expected to Total $15.3 Billion

06/04/2018 By Staff

Beating the Heat

How to Beat the Heat This Summer—and Still Look Cool

05/30/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Artist and Stylist Clara Villanueva Shares Her Beauty Tips

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

What to Wear When You're Expecting

Sneak Peek: HATCH's Spring 2018 Maternity Collection

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Developer, Law Firm Plan New Mixed-Use Downtown Project

2:24pm By Staff

Spirit of Sarasota

Vote for Your Favorite Building in the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota People's Choice Architecture Awards

9:31am

Real estate

New Recreation Center Under Construction

06/05/2018 By Staff

New hires

Realtor Joins Michael Saunders Siesta Key Office

06/04/2018 By Staff

Deals

Real Estate Agents Form New Partnership

06/01/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1960s Wood-Paneled Home in Old Forest Lakes

05/31/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Philanthropy

Donation Will Help Jewish Federation Redevelop Sarasota Campus

3:09pm By Staff

Politics

Proposed Changes to Florida Constitution to Be Discussed Monday

2:16pm By Staff

Education

Ringling College Receives $1 Million Donation

06/05/2018 By Staff

Education

Grants Will Support Program That Helps Homeless Students

06/05/2018 By Staff

Finance

Trust Company Selects New Senior Vice President

06/05/2018 By Staff

Retail

American Consumer Confidence Up

06/04/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Awards

Sarasota Attorney Receives Rare Boy Scouts Honor

06/01/2018 By Staff

Planning

Future of 10th Street Boat Ramp to Be Discussed Wednesday

06/01/2018 By Staff

Deals

Developer Picks Real Estate Firm for Marina Sales

05/31/2018 By Staff

Splash!

Cool Off at These Four Fantastic Splash Parks

05/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

04/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Nonprofits Expand Free Mental Health Programs for Veterans

06/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Study Examines Accuracy of Diagnostic Test Created By Sarasota Company

05/31/2018 By Staff

One Day

A Day in the Life of Buddhist Teacher Gen Chodor

05/30/2018 By Susan Burns

Appointments

Philanthropic Cardiologist Joins Health Care Foundation Board

05/21/2018 By Staff

Health care

American Birth Rate Hits Record Low

05/18/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

New Program Addresses Health Care Language Barriers

05/17/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

