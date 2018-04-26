Grand Illusions
Propmaster Annette Breazeale Brings WBTT Theater Sets to Life
“You shouldn’t notice anything! It should all fit in perfectly.”
“I always wanted to make art,” says Annette Breazeale. And make art she does, whether she’s creating masks, whipping up a dinner of fake horse meat for actors playing slaves, draping candles in 1930s nightclub-style red netting or producing a vintage newspaper. As propmaster for Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Breazeale, a former museum conservator, also haunts scores of stores (“I know every thrift shop like the back of my hand”), looking for pitch-perfect furniture, accessories and materials. Months before the performance, she starts researching, strategizing and spending hundreds of hours on trial-and-error creations. She’s also had to outfit an entire set in 18 hours, when a director decided to insert a new scene the day before opening night. And if she’s successful, she says, the audience will never notice any of her work: “You shouldn’t notice anything! It should all fit in perfectly.”