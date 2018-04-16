The New Art Ovation Hotel Partners with Ringling College

Downtown Sarasota’s new Art Ovation Hotel lives up to its name by partnering with the Ringling College of Art and Design to fill its walls with art.

The opening exhibition—open to the public and on display now through June 27—is LEGACY: An Exhibition by Ringling College of Art and Design Faculty and Alumni. It features works by Jeff Schwartz, Jill Taffet, Sally Pettibon, Cynthia Mason, Tom Carabasi, Joe Fig, Jason Aponte and more. A percentage of sales will benefit RCAD’s scholarship fund.

Hotel management calls it the beginning of “an ongoing and extensive partnership” with the renowned art school. Hotel guests will be able to attend exhibit openings, lectures and other events on the RCAD campus. Students in the school’s new creative writing program will host poetry and short story readings at the hotel. And, in a program called Project Notebook, each of the hotel’s 162 rooms has a leather-bound sketchbook; each sketchbook contains an original drawing by a RCAD student to inspire guests to explore their own creativity. Eventually the hotel will have an Artist in Residence program as well.

The Art Ovation Hotel, an Autograph Collection Hotel, recently opened on the corner of North Palm Avenue and Cocoanut Avenue.