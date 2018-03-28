On the Wall
Our Region's Coolest Street Art
More than 130 works of public art are on display in the cities of Sarasota and Bradenton. Perhaps the most accessible: the growing number of murals painted on commercial buildings, most of them commissioned by building owners and nonprofits. Once viewed as vandalism, street art began gaining acceptance here a decade ago when its unconventional medium and message began bringing personality—and provocative cultural statements—to blank walls. “The traditional art world resides behind closed doors—in a museum, a gallery, a studio,” says street artist Anat Ronen, whose paintings are in Sarasota and in 10 other countries. “Street art is everywhere, for everybody to enjoy.” Take a walk through downtown Sarasota and Bradenton to enjoy these five murals.