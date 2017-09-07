For Sale: A Private Peninsula in Oyster Bay

This home may well sit on one of the most unique lots in Sarasota. At the very tip of a peninsula in Oyster Bay Landings, a gated community in the tony Oyster Bay neighborhood, it has water on all three sides. The views are across natural waterways to the mangroves surrounding the nearby homes, and of course, straight out to the bay.

It’s a large piece of land, with almost 19,000 square feet being buildable. There’s another 25,000 square feet that’s described as “submerged.” Not sure what that means, but it sounds good to have. And you’re looking at 671 feet of waterfront (in a town where 100 feet of waterfront is impressive.)

The home itself was built in 1945 and doesn’t quite live up to its spectacular setting but still remains a nice example of an upscale Sarasota home of the period. The style is modernistic, with a large vaulted ceiling in the living area. It’s been updated over the years and seems in good shape but there’s no disguising the fact that it’s waiting for a spectacular makeover, or—more likely—a new home entirely. At the moment it has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths in 2500 square feet.

The exterior of the home features two large screened patios and some very pretty weathered wood decking. It’s an interesting glimpse into the way upscale Sarasota waterfront used to look in the old days, before the McMansions took over.

1400 Kenilworth St. is priced at $2.25 million. For more information, call Peter Laughlin of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 356-8428.