  1. Up Next
  2. The 2017 Platinum 100

The 2017 Platinum 100

Our best luxury retailers.

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

What does the 1 percent really want in a home? We'll tell you.

Eat & Drink

Kid-Friendly Cuisine

Eight Great Restaurants to Take Your Kids

07/26/2017 By Rick Morgan

Queue Up for 'Cue

Review: Sublime Smoked Meats at Brick’s

07/26/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Mad for Mangoes

In Praise of Mangoes, the Ultimate Summer Fruit

07/26/2017 By Ilene Denton

Food & Wine

The Best Siesta Key Beach Eats

07/26/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Oodles of Noodles

State Street's Newest Offering: Monday Night Ramen

07/25/2017 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Funky Buddha Tasting Menu, Fourth Friday at the Downtown Village, and More Local Dining Events

07/25/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 27-Aug. 2

9:33am By Ilene Denton

Heat Index

Farewell, My Friend

07/26/2017 By Barbara Strauss

Hot Flash

Dog Days Theatre Aims to Provide New Shows This Summer

07/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

A&E Insider

Posed, a New Photography Exhibit, Opens at The Ringling

07/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Nathan Benderson Park, U.S. Rowing Youth National Championships

07/26/2017 By John Pirman

Ancient Art Revived

River Statues at The Ringling

07/25/2017 By Isabel Lower

Fashion & Shopping

Retail Therapy

Soft Surroundings is Coming to the Mall at UTC

10:23am By Heather Dunhill

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Platinum 100

The 2017 Platinum 100

07/26/2017 By Staff

Platinum 100

Singular Sensations from Sarasota's Platinum 100 Stores

07/26/2017 By Ilene Denton and Alicia King Robinson

Home Dream Home

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

In the Glow

Designer Amy Sussman on How a Beauty Routine Doesn't Always Need a Luxe Price Tag

07/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

In the Doghouse

Local Architects, Builders Collaborate on Project for Humane Society of Manatee County

3:07pm By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

Construction Begins on The Preserve at West Villages, Medallion Home presents Waverly

3:06pm By Staff

Architectural Accolades

Five Sarasota Architects Honored with AIA Florida’s Annual Design Awards

2:51pm By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Remodeled Old Beauty in Southside Village

11:09am By Robert Plunket

Home Dream Home

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

History

The Cottages of Cortez

07/26/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Team Sarasota

Meet the New Starting Five on the City Commission

07/26/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Heat Index

Farewell, My Friend

07/26/2017 By Barbara Strauss

Heat Index

Five Cool Local Pools

07/26/2017 By Emma Burke

Heat Index

How Frequent Are Local Shark Attacks?

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

Dear Reader—Who Are You?

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Gotcha!

What Happens to Your Mug Shot if You Get Arrested in Sarasota?

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe