Flip Flops & Fashion

The 10th annual fashion show and luncheon took place on the beach at Sharky's on the Pier.

Photography by Rebecca Baxter 11/3/2017 at 9:48am

The relaxed, casual fund raiser helps to support at-risk children and families in the community through Children First.

Photography by Rebecca Baxter

