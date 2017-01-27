  1. Blogs
A Sneak Peek at the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

The Showhouse is open to the public through Feb. 19.

By Ilene Denton Photography by Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse 1/27/2017 at 9:14am

Seventeen area interior designers have worked their creative magic on a Key West-style bayfront home at 8834 Fishermen’s Bay Drive in Vamo for the 22nd annual Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse. The showhouse will premiere at a separately ticketed preview party Saturday, Jan. 21; it opens to the public Jan. 22 to Feb. 19. Proceeds from tour ticket sales and gift shop sales once again will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County. 

Here's a sneak peek.

 

 

boys and girls clubs of sarasota county, jewels on the bay designer showhouse
