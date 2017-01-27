A Sneak Peek at the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

Seventeen area interior designers have worked their creative magic on a Key West-style bayfront home at 8834 Fishermen’s Bay Drive in Vamo for the 22nd annual Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse. The showhouse will premiere at a separately ticketed preview party Saturday, Jan. 21; it opens to the public Jan. 22 to Feb. 19. Proceeds from tour ticket sales and gift shop sales once again will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

