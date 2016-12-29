Our Top 8 Photos of 2016

Oh, what a year it's been.

As we reflect on 2016 and start looking toward 2017, we wanted to revisit some of our favorite visuals of the year--ones that made us (and, hopefully, you) smile.

"Each of these photographs is individually beautiful or striking, and kindle an emotional response," says creative director Gigi Ortwein. "Collectively, they tell a great Sarasota story. From Chad Spencer’s photo of writer Tony D’Souza with his children, to Everett Dennison’s photo of the iconic Waffle House, to Fred Lopez’s evocative portrait of Michael Barfield, these photos illustrate what makes Sarasota interesting and special."