  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Moving On Up

Retro Boutique Finds Permanent Home

Local treasure trove Canned Ham Vintage expands into larger space.

By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson 1/2/2020 at 9:41am

Canned Ham Vintage

Image: Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Lovers of all things retro have cause to rejoice: Canned Ham Vintage, a boutique teeming with treasures from the past, is moving into a larger space and plans to open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 7. In just one whirlwind week, owner Ashley Rogers and her team have relocated the Rosemary District shop to a building on 12th Street. In addition to having three times the room, Rogers believes the space offers an opportunity for continued growth and exemplary customer care.

Canned Ham was founded in 2014 by Rogers, who credits her mother for instilling an early love for the interplay of textiles, fashion and history. Rogers believes that wearing vintage not only has transformative powers, but offers a “window into the life of that time period.” Second-hand shops are like special museums where you can learn about history and maybe even take a piece home with you. Each feathered felt hat, bakelite bracelet or gunny sack dress tells a story.

Setting up the new shop.

Image: Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Over the years, Rogers has developed a reputation for impeccable service. She enjoys getting to know her regular clients and keeps them in mind when out hunting for merchandise. Her trained eye is quick to determine flattering shapes, colors and styles. Clients seek out Rogers's expertise for creating one-of-a-kind bridal looks or ensuring they'll be uniquely dressed during gala season. She loves helping shoppers achieve that "glass slipper moment," where they find something special that fits like a dream. Canned Ham is also unique in that each item is ready-to-wear—all are washed and, if necessary, mended before hitting the sales floor.

The new location will feature a large collection of men and women's vintage clothing and housewares in addition to art, furniture and oddities curated by antiques dealer Jesse Sturtevant. There will be exploratory cabinets teeming with curios, two cabana-style dressing rooms and a retro kitchenette for staging dishes. On top of the extra floor space, Rogers is excited about larger offices, perfect for hosting private consultations, and a room designated for running Canned Ham's online shop (which features rare, delicate or collectible items).

Mannequins waiting to be dressed.

Image: Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

“Canned Ham isn't just a store,” Rogers says. “It's a community of like-minded people.” While browsing, it's not unusual to bump into a friend or make a new one at the fitting rooms. So, whether you're looking for a statement piece (a solid bronze belt or perhaps a monkey fur mini-skirt?), vintage designer threads (Chanel, YSL and Bonnie Cashin) or someone else who loves pink pyrex as much as you do, you know where to head.

Join Canned Ham's sip 'n' shop grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 6–10 p.m. at 2081 12th St., featuring a special burlesque performance by Sarasota's "Sweetheart with a Switchblade" Marina Elaine.

Filed under
Canned Ham Vintage, Vintage
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Caffeine Injection

An Old Bradenton Bank Has Been Converted Into a Fun Coffee Experience

01/02/2020 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Food Truck Lobster Rolls, a Jazz Brunch and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

12/31/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Best of the Year

Our 10 Most Popular Stories of 2019

12/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Best of the Year

The Food Stories You Read and Loved in 2019

12/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Happy New Year!

Your Guide to Celebrating New Year's Eve in Sarasota

12/26/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Bubble up

Tips For Picking the Perfect Sparkling Wine for New Year's Eve

12/26/2019 By Bob McGinn

Arts & Entertainment

Jeweler to the Stars

Downton Abbey Jewelry Designer Talks History, Jewelry and Maggie Smith

01/02/2020 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Jan. 2-8

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Best of the Year

Our 10 Most Popular Stories of 2019

12/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Football

Billy Huthman Named Head Football Coach at North Port High School

12/27/2019 By Staff

Happy New Year!

Your Guide to Celebrating New Year's Eve in Sarasota

12/26/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

12/26/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Jeweler to the Stars

Downton Abbey Jewelry Designer Talks History, Jewelry and Maggie Smith

01/02/2020 By Kay Kipling

Moving On Up

Retro Boutique Finds Permanent Home

01/02/2020 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

High Brow

We Tried It: Brow Lamination

12/19/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Memory Lane

Best-Selling Author Meik Wiking on The Art of Making Memories

12/16/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Gift Guide

Six Fun Ideas to Up Your Holiday Gifting Game

12/11/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Sweet spot

Sample Exotic Candies From Around the World at This Colorful Sarasota Shop

12/06/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Home & Real Estate

Living Small

Tour a 680-Square-Foot Home in Southside Village

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

This New Old House

An Antebellum-Style Home Makes Its Mark on the Manatee River

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Living Small

Three Small Homes That Make Downsizing a Delight

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

Living Small

Inside a Modern Cracker Cabin

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

Venice Neighborhood Walking Tours Commence for Season

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Sapphire Point Comes to Lakewood Ranch

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Climate Change

Climate Adaption and Mitigation Center Receives Tax-Exempt Status

01/02/2020 By Staff

Fast Track

CPA Firm Hires Tax Manager for International Tax Segment

01/02/2020 By Staff

Fast Track

Budge Huskey Named Premier Sotheby's Chief Executive Officer

01/02/2020 By Staff

Grants

City of Palmetto Receives $1.5 Million Infrastructure Grant

01/02/2020 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Fitness Fighters

Five People Who Faced Health and Fitness Challenges—and Succeeded Against the Odds

12/31/2019

Mental Health

Bradenton Mental Health Counselor Appointed to Statewide Council on Human Trafficking

12/30/2019 By Staff

Deep impact

An Early Childhood Development Expert Explains How Trauma and Stress Can Derail a Kid's Life

12/19/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Blake Trauma Center Receives Verification From American College of Surgeons

12/18/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe