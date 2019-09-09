Selby Foundation Gives $125,000 for New State College of Florida Concert and Recital Hall

The Selby Foundation has awarded the State College of Florida Foundation (SCFF) a $125,000 grant to support a concert and recital hall to be housed in the new Studio for the Performing Arts at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota (SCF). The grant was matched by the SCFF board of directors, bringing the total value of the gift to $250,000. Scheduled to open in 2021, the SCF Studio for the Performing Arts will be a nearly 15,000-square-foot facility projected to have direct use by more than 5,000 students, community members and visitors per year, including a significant number of first-generation, economically challenged and geographically limited students and residents. The concert and recital hall will be a multi-functional space with seating for up to 150. The hall will be used for rehearsals, student and faculty recital performances, and community events.