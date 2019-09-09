  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

Philanthropy

Selby Foundation Gives $125,000 for New State College of Florida Concert and Recital Hall

Scheduled to open in 2021, the SCF Studio for the Performing Arts will be a nearly 15,000-square-foot facility.

By Staff 9/9/2019 at 1:45pm

Image: Shutterstock

The Selby Foundation has awarded the State College of Florida Foundation (SCFF) a $125,000 grant to support a concert and recital hall to be housed in the new Studio for the Performing Arts at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota (SCF). The grant was matched by the SCFF board of directors, bringing the total value of the gift to $250,000. Scheduled to open in 2021, the SCF Studio for the Performing Arts will be a nearly 15,000-square-foot facility projected to have direct use by more than 5,000 students, community members and visitors per year, including a significant number of first-generation, economically challenged and geographically limited students and residents. The concert and recital hall will be a multi-functional space with seating for up to 150. The hall will be used for rehearsals, student and faculty recital performances, and community events. 

Filed under
State College of Florida
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Still Life

Drum Circle Distilling's New Coffee-Flavored Rum Is a Big Hit

09/04/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A 'Build Your Own Biscuit' Brunch and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

09/04/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

How Cool

Eskimo Bros.'s Clean Ice Makes Cocktails Taste Better

09/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Philanthropy

Selby Foundation Gives $125,000 for New State College of Florida Concert and Recital Hall

09/09/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Sept. 5-11

09/05/2019 By Ilene Denton

Stranger Than Fiction

The Haunting True Story of Grey Gardens Comes to the Manatee Players Stage

09/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Florida Studio Theatre 2019-20 Season Presents Music, Comedy and Drama

09/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Let's Get Physical

We Tried It: Yoga and Cycling Class

09/05/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Tailgate Time

September Is for College Football. Here Are Four Game Day Essentials

09/01/2019 By Heather Saba

👜👜👜👜👜

What's in Her Bag: Pure Barre Owner Lindsay Peirce

08/16/2019 By Hanna Powers

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Workshops

Sarasota County to Host Flood Zone, Structural Modification Workshops This Fall

09/05/2019 By Staff

Architecture Events

Halflants + Pichette Spotlighted in New Center for Architecture Sarasota Exhibit

09/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

What I'm Crushing On

PureStyle’s Charlene Neal on Five In-Demand Interior Design Trends

09/03/2019 With Charlene Neal

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Business

Local PR Chapter Announces New Corporate Sponsorship

09/09/2019 By Staff

Education

Suncoast Science Center Launches After-School and Weekend Youth Programs

09/09/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Selby Foundation Gives $125,000 for New State College of Florida Concert and Recital Hall

09/09/2019 By Staff

Giving Partners

Here's How You Can Help Hurricane Relief in the Bahamas

09/09/2019 By Megan McDonald

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health News

Bradenton's Remote Area Medical Free Clinic Seeks Volunteers

09/09/2019 By Staff

You Spin Me

Five Reasons to Invest in a Hula-Hoop

09/09/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Let's Get Physical

We Tried It: Yoga and Cycling Class

09/05/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Awards

Sarasota Memorial Earns 'Age-Friendly' Recognition

09/04/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe