Child Protection Center Adds Two New Board Members, Names New Board Chair

The Child Protection Center board of directors Image: Courtesy Photo

The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) has welcomed two new board members: Jim Rollo and John Noyes. Rollo is a consultant, facilitator and author. A Board Source-certified board governance consultant, he specializes in working with nonprofit boards on strategic planning, board composition, board structure and staff leadership development. Noyes is a retired financial executive and consultant who worked in the electric utility field for more than 35 years. He and his wife live in Venice.

CPC also announced the appointment of new board chair Tony Dempsey. Dempsey’s predecessor, Karen Valentino, will remain an active member of the board and will continue to serve on its advancement committee. The Child Protection Center board also includes vice-chair Tina Granthon, Millard Martin, Alina Cemitier, Jill Levine, Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, Brian Mariash, Graci McGillicuddy, Tom McLaughlin, Dan Starostecki and Jennifer Steube. For more information, click here.