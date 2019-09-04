Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County Announces 2019 Annual Meeting

The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County (EDC) will hold its 19th Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon Sept. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. The luncheon will include a recap of the past year’s work and will present the EDC’s two major annual awards: the 2019 Clyde Nixon Business Leadership Award, which is given annually to an individual in Sarasota County who embodies the personal and business values demonstrated by Sun Hydraulics’ founder Clyde Nixon; and the 2019 Ringling College Innovation by Design Award, given annually to an individual or company who has used creativity in design to successfully solve market problems. The EDC board also will install its new chair and announce new board members. For more information or to register for the event, contact Kate Atkin at katkin@edcsarasotacounty.com, or click here.