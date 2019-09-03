PureStyle’s Charlene Neal on Five In-Demand Interior Design Trends

Responsible for creating beautiful spaces for Neal Communities and Neal Signature Homes, Charlene Neal has a constant pulse on new trends in interior design and classical styles that homebuyers still love. Here is her take on the five most in-demand interior design trends in Sarasota.

White kitchen cabinets are still going strong both with traditional door profiles and modern flat panels. White cabinets give an open concept kitchen a sleek and cohesive look that will visually expand the space. It’s also a blank canvas for colorful accents.

Solid surface materials versus natural granite and marble provides a consistent, even look. I’m especially drawn to it because it creates an invisibly seamed countertop that requires virtually zero maintenance. Some are created with leathered finishes. How stylish is that?

Mixed metal finishes and accents, if done right, will give the room a layered and curated over-time look, and the end result will be chic and elegant. Gold finishes both in brushed and polished are showing up in plumbing and lighting fixtures.

Making every detail count in a bathroom designed to feel like a spa—from the color on the walls, to natural elements and of course, the overhead rain shower head—will wash away a hectic day and be a perfect space to unwind.

Choosing performance fabrics makes our lives easier. Products such as Crypton, Sunbrella and Revolution have such fabulous selections that it’s an obvious choice. Its stylish elegance meets function so you can live to the fullest without fear.