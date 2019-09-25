  1. Eat & Drink
National Coffee Day

Kahwa Coffee Will Donate Proceeds From Coffee, Tea Sales on Sept. 29

One hundred percent of the proceeds from every coffee and tea drink sold at local Kahwa cafes will go to All Faiths Food Bank.

By Staff 9/25/2019 at 12:20pm

Image: Courtesy Photo

On Sunday, Sept. 29, in celebration of National Coffee Day, Kahwa Coffee Roasting Company will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from every coffee and tea drink sold at its Sarasota and Manatee county locations to All Faiths Food Bank for food and supplies for meals. In 2018, the food bank distributed 10.5 million pounds of food and served up 8.75 million meals to children, families, seniors and veterans. Additionally, proceeds from sales at Kahwa's Pinellas County locations will benefit Blessings in a Backpack and proceeds from its Hillsborough County locations will benefit Where Love Grows.

Kahwa Coffee Roasting
