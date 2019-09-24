  1. News & City Life
Angel Colonneso Appointed to Florida Supreme Court Commission

Colonneso is the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.

By Staff 9/24/2019 at 11:12am

Angelina "Angel" Colonneso

Image: Courtesy Photo

Angelina "Angel" Colonneso, the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, was recently appointed by the Florida Supreme Court to serve on the Florida Courts Technology Commission. The commission oversees, manages and directs the development and use of technology within the judicial branch under the direction of the Florida Supreme Court; it also coordinates and reviews recommendations with regard to all court policy matters relating to the use of technology.  Colonneso has been a member of the Access Governance Board of the Florida Courts Technology Commission since 2012 and, most recently, a member of the Criminal Case Initiation Workgroup, which also operates under the Florida Courts Technology Commission. She also serves on the Executive Council of the Florida Clerks of Court Operations Corporation with nine other council members, who will discuss and make decisions regarding Clerks of Court Operation Corporation business and budgetary matters.   

