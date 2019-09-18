American Dreams Restaurant Group Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Michelle Schlingmann Image: Courtesy Photo

American Dreams Restaurant Group (ADRG), which operates Duval’s Fresh Local Seafood and Element Modern Grill, has named Michelle Schlingmann its new chief operating officer. In her new role, Schlingmann will be responsible for overseeing and enhancing day-to-day operations and will serve an important part in ADRG's future endeavors. Prior to joining the restaurant group, Schlingmann worked for six years at Feld Entertainment Inc.