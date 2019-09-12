Nathan Benderson Park to Host 2022 International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crew World Championships

Dragon boat racing Image: Shutterstock

The International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crew World Championships will debut in the United States in 2022 at Nathan Benderson Park. The International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) held its world congress in late August, during its World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand. During the meetings, the Sarasota 2022 bid was presented by representatives of the U.S. Dragon Boat Federation, Visit Sarasota County and Nathan Benderson Park’s manager, Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates (SANCA). Along with the 2022 championship event, Nathan Benderson Park will play host to the 2021 U.S. Dragon Boat Federation (USDBF) National Championships.

The IDBF Club Crew World Championships includes representative clubs from around the world. Clubs will send winning crews to the event from four regions of the United States. Unlike the World Championships, where athletes are selected for the national teams from multiple clubs across the nation, entire winning crews are entered for the club crew regatta. The world championships are also held biennially, during alternate years from the club crew worlds. The Sarasota event will be the 13th club crew world championships.