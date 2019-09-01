September Is for College Football. Here Are Four Game Day Essentials

The Winning Outfit

Nothing says team spirit like what you’re wearing. Bows and Arrows has some of the trendiest game day apparel around. From team logos and slogans to color-appropriate pieces, they’ve got you covered. Retro Brand “Lauren” Florida Gators vintage muscle tank, $38, Bows and Arrows Boutique, 5275 University Parkway, Suite 133, Bradenton, (941) 210-7158, bowsandarrowsco.com

Cheers to That

Having the right cup for your beverage is essential for cheering on your team, and thanks to the collegiate collection, Tervis has the tumbler for you. 16 oz. tumbler, $16.99, 16 oz. traveling lid, $3.99; 24 oz. tumbler, $19.99, 24 oz. traveling lid, $3.99. 319 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, (941) 388-2040, tervis.com

Stay Fresh

Every tailgate needs a Yeti. Keep your food and drinks fresh through all four quarters with the Yeti Tundra 45, seen here in “Reef Blue,” $299.99 (more sizes and colors available). Compoud Boardshop, 3604 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota, (941) 552-9805, compoundboardshop.com

Stadium Ready

The new NFL/NCAA stadium handbag regulations aren’t ideal if you’re an outfit-conscious fan, but Gigi New York’s Collins Crossbody bag is the perfect solution for your game ensemble. With a transparent exterior and the perfect dimensions, you’ll be stylish and allowed in the stadium. $175, Saks Fifth Avenue, 120 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 364-5300, saksfifthavenue.com