Sarasota Young Professionals Group Names Finalists for Young Professional of the Year

The Sarasota Young Professionals Group (YPG), a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, has announced the 2019 Young Professional of the Year Award Finalists. This award recognizes a young professional in the Sarasota region that has demonstrated outstanding leadership personally, professionally and in the community.

Based upon scoring criteria, the individuals selected as finalists are Kate Honea; principal dancer and assistant ballet mistress, Sarasota Ballet; Angelica Hull, youth and family program manager, The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art; and Jenny Townsend, president and owner, Music Compound.

The winner of the Young Professional of the Year Award will be announced at the YP Summit on Friday, August 23 at the Embassy Suites Sarasota. For more information or to register, click here.