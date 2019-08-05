Ohana Estate on Longboat Key Sells for $11.4 Million

An aerial view of Ohana, on north Longboat Key. Image: Ryan Gamma

Ohana, the north Longboat Key vacation compound designed by award-winning architect Guy Peterson as a Polynesian-inspired series of residential pods, has sold for $11.4 million. It is the largest ever single-family home sale on the north end of the island.

The one-of-a-kind property, set on 2.57 acres of beachfront at 6633 Gulf of Mexico Drive, originally was listed for $22 million in 2013. Three months ago, The Ackerman Group of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate teamed with realtor Reid Murphy to represent the seller. The transaction closed Friday. Both the buyer, who is from out of town, and the sellers require anonymity.

Clad indoors and out with warm Sipo African mahogany, Ohana (Hawaiian for “family”) has an unusual entry pavilion—an open-air, cypress-log and thatched-roof chickee hut, 28 feet in diameter and engineered to meet Florida’s stringent coastal building codes. To the north is a 5,300-square-foot pavilion with a Gulf-facing, 480-foot-long living/dining room, an open kitchen, media room, laundry room and roomy master suite with luxurious bathroom and exercise room. To the south is a 1,200-square-foot in-law suite.

A coral stone walkway leads to the original ground-level beach house, which was gutted and transformed into an airy guesthouse with three bedroom suites. Famed Miami landscape architect Raymond Jungles designed the exterior gardens. At the time, Peterson told Sarasota Magazine that Ohana is “about a series of interesting experiences both architecturally within the buildings and the spaces between the buildings—places you go on the property where you can lose yourself or find new surprises.”