Bank of America Presents $15,000 to Manatee County Habitat for Humanity

The funding will directly benefit the organization’s initiatives that help provide affordable housing as part of the bank’s commitment to elevating the economic mobility of Sarasota/Manatee residents. Image: Courtesy Photo

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Bank of America presented Manatee County Habitat for Humanity with $15,000 in funding to support one of their many home builds. The funding will directly benefit the organization’s initiatives that help provide affordable housing and promote the economic mobility of Sarasota/Manatee residents. Jamie Kahns, Bank of America Sarasota/Manatee market manager, and Mike McCoy, Bank of America Sarasota/Manatee market president, presented the check to Manatee County Habitat for Humanity at the Bradenton Marauders baseball game, where McCoy threw out the first pitch.