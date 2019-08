Mike Mylett Named Sarasota County Public Utilities Director

Mike Mylett Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners has confirmed Mike Mylett as the new director of Sarasota County's public utilities Department. Mylett has been with Sarasota County Government since 2000, serving in a variety of roles within public utilities, including as the division manager of Water and Wastewater in 2018. He was appointed interim director of the public utilities department in April. Mylett earned a bachelor's degree in public health and administration from Indiana University and a master's degree in business administration from Weber University.