Blood Donations Needed as Hurricane Dorian Moves Towards Florida

As Florida keeps its eyes on Hurricane Dorian, local nonprofit blood centers are urging blood donors to donate before Dorian potentially impacts parts of their service areas. Because tropical systems can disrupt blood supply, the most critical time for blood donations is prior to a storm, in order to sustain the blood supply during and immediately after the event. Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. To do so, visit one of the Suncoast Blood Bank's or OneBlood's donation centers.