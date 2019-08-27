Booker Middle School Recognized as a 'School of Distinction'

Booker Middle School principal Dr. LaShawn Frost Image: Courtesy Photo

Booker Middle School has been named a College for Every Student (CFES) Brilliant Pathways School of Distinction based on its performance during the 2018-19 school year.

CFES Brilliant Pathways introduces students to college and career possibilities, provides resources to educators and helps students and their families plan a path to college and beyond. Booker Middle School continues to receive praise for the plan it has developed and executed for its CFES students, which immerses the entire school in the CFES core tenets of "mentoring," "essential skills" and "pathways to college and career." According to CFES, 99 percent of its student participants graduate from high school, and 95 percent choose to attend college.