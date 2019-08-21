Sixth Annual Sarasota MOD Weekend Celebrates Sarasota in the Sixties

Siesta Key Beach Pavilion, designed by Tim Seibert. Image: Jenny Acheson

For its sixth annual Sarasota MOD Weekend, presented by the Sarasota Architectural Foundation, organizers are moving beyond the “starchitects” of the ‘50s—Paul Rudolph, Victor Lundy and Tim Seibert—to give people a broader look at what came next.

“The story of Sarasota architecture and the Sarasota School in the ‘60s is that it went from the high architecture of Rudolph, Seibert and Lundy [and] filtered down to the everyday person—in Southgate, and in civic and public buildings like the high schools and [Sarasota] City Hall,” says SAF chairman Christopher Wilson.

“What was introduced in the ‘50s became more widespread, more known, and more accessible in the ‘60s,” says Wilson.

Among the many events planned is a trolley tour of Southgate homes that have been brought into the 21st century, yet still maintain their Sixties appeal. Panel discussions, self-guided walking tours and plenty of parties are once again part of the mix.

Architects Carl Abbott, Joe Farrell, Frank Folsom Smith, Seibert and Jack West, whose design impacts were keenly felt in Sarasota in the Sixties, will play a prominent role. Smith, for example, will give the keynote address, “Work of the 1960s,” at a breakfast Saturday morning, Nov. 9.

MOD Weekend tickets are now on sale; click here to get complete event details and purchase yours.