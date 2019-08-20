New College Appoints Dwayne Peterson Director of Career Center

Dwayne Peterson Image: Courtesy Photo

New College of Florida has appointed Dwayne Peterson director of its Center for Career Engagement and Opportunity (CEO). As CEO director, he will provide leadership for developing, implementing and evaluating career exploration and education, internships, national fellowships, employment, graduate and professional school preparation, and professional development for New College students. He also serves as the point of contact for employees and graduate and professional programs that wish to recruit talent from New College.

Peterson comes to New College from Georgia College and State University, Georgia's public liberal arts university, where he worked as the assistant director of the career center for four years. He has also held career services and professional roles in higher education at the University of Florida and the University of North Florida. He received a bachelor of arts degree in music studies from the University of South Florida, a master of science degree in college student personnel from Miami University, and a MBA from the University of North Florida.