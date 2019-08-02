Four Great Sarasota Dates

So you've met someone who checks all the right boxes, and you're hoping to connect on a deeper level. But you're running low on creative date ideas. Chill out. We've got you covered. We put together suggestions for great date activities around Sarasota that will have you feeling romantic, whether you've been together for decades or you just connected on Bumble:

First Date

Get a jump on the day! Breakfast makes for a great first date. The timeframe takes some of the pressure off and gets you out of the cocktail rut. Head to Made for a tasty brunch. The menu has options for everybody, including those with dietary reactions such as gluten-free or vegan, so your companion will definitely be able to find something to eat.

Date is going great? Propose extending the day with a visit to Sarasota Jungle Gardens, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Have fun exploring the park that has the perfect amount of kitsch. Feeding the flamingoes and interacting with other animals is sure to make for easy conversation and laughs.

Sarasota Jungle Gardens Image: Rick Morgan

Third Date

You are starting to like this person, so it's time to up the romance. Start the evening at home and surprise your date with a fun homemade cocktail and cheese board. Then depart for Ophelia’s on the Bay for gorgeous waterfront views and tasty mains like Caribbean barbecued chicken or classic black tiger shrimp scampi.

After hours, check out The Gator Club. The two-level bar has been a Sarasota institution since 1913 and stays open until 2 a.m. every night if you want to extend the party. The club almost always has live music, guaranteeing a fun atmosphere.

Ophelia's on the Bay Image: Sarasota Magazine

100th Date

Been together forever? Break your routine and ask your sidekick to join you for a quick lunch date on a workday. Build your own bowl at Fushipoké. If sushi isn't your thing, the restaurant also has chicken and tofu options. Choose fun mix-ins like tempura flakes and kimchi pickles. Late lunch? They serve beer, wine and sake, too.

If you feel like playing hooky for the rest of the day, head down to St. Armands Circle for some window shopping and a frosty treat from one of the many ice cream parlors. End the day with a walk on Lido Beach or a cocktail at the trendy Shore.

Adventure Date

Maybe you're not a dinner date person and you want to do something active and experiential. Rent a kayak from Sea Life and see how you work together while manning a tandem kayak and exploring Sarasota's famous mangrove tunnels. Keep your eyes open for creatures and secret beaches where you can hop out and go for a swim.

Thirsty afterward? Head to The Ritz-Carlton Lido Key Tiki Bar across the street for a fun tropical drink like a Category 4 Hurricane or a Sarasota Smash.

Date Went Great?

Take a road trip or plan a fun weekend away.