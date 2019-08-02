  1. News & City Life
Conservation Foundation Seeks Public Input

The foundation invites community members to share their perspectives on the direction of land conservation at two "community listening sessions" this month.

8/2/2019

Image: Everett Dennison

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast invites community members to share their perspectives on the direction of land conservation at two "community listening sessions" on August 14 and 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. The August 14 session will be held at Marriott Courtyard at Lakewood Ranch, and the August 15 session will be held at the Morgan Family Community Center in North Port. These sessions are part of Conservation Foundation’s strategic visioning process, and public input will help define the organization's role and prioritize their resources.

“Land conservation is an essential piece of the fabric and success of our community,” notes Christine Johnson, Conservation Foundation president. “Our board leadership and staff are listening deeply to our donors, subject matter experts, and the broader community to learn what matters to them.”

Click here for details and directions.

Conservation Foundation
