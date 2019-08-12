The Bay to Hold Two More Community Outreach Meetings

A rendering of The Bay. Image: Courtesy Photo

The team behind The Bay—the plan for 53 acres of downtown Sarasota bayfront—will hold the next in its series of community outreach to inform and update the public on Phase One of its master plan. Attendees will be able to learn and inquire about the design for Phase One, as well as preview its eight-part implementation plan. In attendance will be The Bay's Chief Implementation Officer, Bill Waddill; founding CEO A.G. Lafley; and the organization's master planning and design team. The afternoon meeting will take place on August 21 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium from 1:30-3 p.m.; the evening meeting will take place at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe from 6-7:30 p.m.