Emanne Beasha Wins the Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent

Beasha's rendition of Lucio Dalla's "Caruso" touched all viewers and won her deserved praise. Image: Courtesy Photo

On Tuesday, August 6, Emanne Beasha’s latest opera performance on a Judges’ Cuts episode of America’s Got Talent earned her the coveted “Golden Buzzer” from guest judge Jay Leno. Happy and exited, Beasha was guaranteed a spot in the next round of one of the most popular television shows in the country.

Beasha sang “Caruso,” a passionate Italian opera song by Lucio Dalla. In an interview prior to her Judges’ Cuts performance, she said that “Caruso” would be the hardest song she has performed thus far, and she was clutching her good luck charm, the stuffed unicorn Uni, close for comfort. But when she sang, she seemed to lose herself in the music once again.

Last month, we interviewed Beasha, who is only 10 years old and a native of North Port. She radiated confidence then and now, which was noted by the judges after her Golden Buzzer-worthy performance. During the performance, the audience, including her family, was rapt by what they were hearing.

“You’re only 10 years old, and we are seeing acts come out here, and they’re sweating, and they’re not performing to par, they’re not stepping it up. They’re double your age. And then you come out here and you show them how it’s done,” said judge Howie Mandel about Beasha’s performance. Judge Simon Cowell said the young people on the show are “killing it.”

Leno was so touched by Beasha’s performance that he hit the Golden Buzzer after she finished and went onstage to hug her and shake her mother’s hand.

What does the Golden Buzzer mean? It can only be used by a judge, or host Terry Crews, once for an entire season after an exceptional act. The Golden Buzzer ensures that the talent will advance to the live rounds of the show, regardless of what the other judges voted. Beasha’s hard work and talent have made her a force to be reckoned with on America’s Got Talent.

The Judges’ Cut round of America’s Got Talent was concluded on the night of Beasha’s performance, marking the end of the show’s six weeks of pre-taped auditions. The first of the live shows will air tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13.