Taylor Morrison Breaks Ground on Second 18-Hole Golf Course at Lakewood Ranch

On Friday, Aug. 2, Taylor Morrison will break ground on its second 18-hole golf course at Esplanade at Azario in Lakewood Ranch. The new course has been designed to provide golf enthusiasts with plenty of scoring opportunities. Architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, calls it a “dramatic transformation” of the current land.

Taylor Morrison’s Azario Lakewood Ranch community will offer two distinctive neighborhoods: Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch, a signature Esplanade resort lifestyle and golf neighborhood, and Park East at Azario, a single-family home neighborhood with dedicated planned amenities. Situated off of S.R. 64 on Lorraine Road, residents of Azario Lakewood Ranch will have quick access to employment corridors in Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota, and Bradenton.

In addition to the golf course, Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch will offer a selection of homes and amenities including a wellness center, culinary center, resort-style pool, bahama bar, sports courts, state-of-the-art fitness center, fire pits, and a full-time lifestyle manager who will be located on-site to plan special events, parties, and more for residents.