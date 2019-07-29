Manatee Neurologist to Speak on Parkinson's and Sleep Issues

On Sept. 7, Dr. Sanjay Yathiraj, a board-certified neurologist with a specialization in sleep issues, will discuss “Parkinson’s Disease: Sleep Issues and Fatigue" as part of the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Distinguished Speaker Series. The morning event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at Manatee Technical College at 6305 E. S.R. 70 in Bradenton. It is free and open to people with Parkinson’s, their care partners, members of the medical community and the general public, with registration required.

Dr. Yathiraj, of Palma Sola Neurology Associates in Manatee County, graduated from Wright State University with honors and is a diplomate of the American Board of Neurology, APBN Neurology Neuromuscular Medicine and APBN Sleep Medicine. He is an associate professor of neurology at LECOM.

For more information, or to register to attend the event, click here.