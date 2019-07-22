Five New Members Appointed to New College Foundation Board of Directors

The Charles Ringling Mansion on the New College of Florida campus. Image: Shutterstock

The New College Foundation, the philanthropic organization supporting New College of Florida, announces the appointment of five new members to its board of directors. They are Glenn P. Hendrix (1981), chair of Arnall, Golden & Gregory, LLP in Atlanta; Steve Jacobson (1975), chair of the New College Alumni Association Board and cryogenics engineer at Northwestern University; George Quarterman, owner of a State Farm Insurance and Financial Services office in Sarasota; John F. “Jack” Schlegel, leadership consultant; and Henry Smyth (1981), director and investment manager for Granville Cooper Gold Fund II, Ltd.