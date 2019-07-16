Blake Medical Center Welcomes New Chief Nursing Officer

Kimberly Hatchel Image: Courtesy Photo

Blake Medical Center has welcomed its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO), Kimberly Hatchel. Hatchel will be responsible for the overall direction of nursing services, provision of clinical care and program direction for the department of nursing in collaboration with physician and healthcare leaders.

Hatchel comes to Blake Medical Center from Lexington, Kentucky, where she served as Market CNE and senior vice president for Saint Joseph Health, an eight-hospital market. Previously, she served as chief nursing officer for Las Vegas' Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital, a 690-bed acute care hospital in the Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) system. In 2017, she was awarded the Nurse Administrator of the Year by the March of Dimes in Las Vegas. Hatchel received her undergraduate degree in nursing from Austin Peay State University in Tennessee. Her master's degree in nursing and health care administration is from University of Phoenix, and her doctorate in nursing practice is from Vanderbilt University.