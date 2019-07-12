Sarasota Recognized as Health Department of the Year by The National Association of County and City Health Officials

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota has been recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) as a "Large Local Health Department of the Year" for 2019. Applications for the award were judged based on the size of the health department, and were scored on their innovation and creativity, implementation, impact in the community and public health, and engagement of community and diverse partners. The theme for the 2019 LHD of the Year Award was, "Improving Public and Private Partnerships." Cross-sectoral partnerships are the cornerstone of effectively improving health outcomes in communities throughout the nation. NACCHO highlighted three thriving examples of positive community collaborations during the award presentation: the Behavioral Health Stakeholders Consortium, Age-Friendly Sarasota and First 1,000 Days Sarasota County.