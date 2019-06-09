  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Asolo Rep's Around the World in 80 Days is an Exhilarating Ride

Fast, fun and creative, this adaptation of Jules Verne's classic should prove a hit.

By Kay Kipling 6/9/2019 at 2:16pm

 

Cast members of Around the World in 80 Days.

Image: Andrew Billington

Asolo Repertory Theatre has fared well with its past few seasons of family-friendly summer entertainment, with shows like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and the circus-themed Hetty Feather. Its current offering, an adaptation by Laura Eason of Jules Verne’s classic Around the World in 80 Days, may be the most fun and exhilarating ride yet.

Director Theresa Heskins and her cast and crew waste little time in getting to the heart of the adventure, briefly showing us the mundane day-to-day existence of Londoner Phileas Fogg (Andrew Pollard), making his rounds from home to club and back, before heading us on that journey around the globe spurred by a wager. Eight actors adeptly bring to life the characters of Verne’s creation, from ship captains to customs officials to policemen and more, as the unflappable Fogg and his indispensable servant, Passepartout (Michael Hugo), navigate through India, Hong Kong, the American West and more, defying every obstacle in their way.

Michael Hugo as Passepartout and Andrew Pollard as Phileas Fogg

Image: Andrew Billington

It’s a major undertaking that Heskins and the ensemble manage to make seem easy, as they simulate the sway or roll of a train or a ship, passing from country to country with fast changes of hats or accents, even contriving an elephant out of no more than fabric, two actors and plenty of imagination.

They’re aided every step of the way by the perfectly timed and culturally representative music of composer James Atherton, along with clever sound effects (by designers James Earls- Davis and Alex Day), creative movement by Beverley Norris-Edmunds (the excellently choreographed fight scenes, a la Bruce Lee movies, are a hoot, as are chase scenes inspired by silent films), adroit lighting by Alexandra Stafford, and the set design by Lis Evans, which needs little more than mounds of trunks and suitcases to suggest Fogg’s journey. A multitude of props swiftly brought on and off stage by the cast members helps greatly with that, too.

Kirsten Foster as Mrs. Aouda

Image: Andrew Billington

As the calm center amid great flurries of action, Pollard embodies the traditional image of the British gentleman. Kirsten Foster is a delightful Mrs. Aouda, rescued from death by suttee to become Fogg’s traveling companion, and Dennis Herdman makes the most of his role as the dogged but inept Inspector Fix, on Fogg’s trail because he believes him to be a bank robber.

Pushpinder Chani, Matthew Ganley, Nyron Levy and Joey Parsad are all crucial in a variety of roles to keeping the story moving. But in this team effort, the ever-engaging Michael Hugo as Passepartout must be singled out as the MVP. He seems perfectly at home with the audience (which is occasionally invited to participate) and with the demanding physical aspects of his comic role. He never disappoints, and frequently surprises.

Kudos to Heskins and Eason for their conception of this version of Verne. Audiences should be ready to pack their bags to come along on a thoroughly enjoyable trip.

Around the World in 80 Days continues through June 23; for tickets call 351-8000 or visit asolorep.org.

Filed under
asolo rep
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

1:15pm By Hanna Powers

Salad days

Leaf & Lentil Serves Inexpensive Vegetarian Fare in a Cute North Trail Space

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Wheels of fortune

New Mexican Food Truck Hits the Streets of Bradenton

06/06/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

See you there

Bar Karaoke, a Wine Tasting and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

06/05/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Review

The Niceties Turns Up the Heat at Urbanite Theatre

06/09/2019 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Around the World in 80 Days is an Exhilarating Ride

06/09/2019 By Kay Kipling

Rad Lib

Comedy Pro Bob Dassie Heads to Florida Studio Theatre Improv Festival Next Month

06/07/2019 By Olivia Letts

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 6-12

06/06/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

3:18pm By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

1:15pm By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

New Hires

Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Four

06/07/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Anna Maria Island Notches Highest Bayside Home Sale Ever

06/06/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Florida Realtors, Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

06/06/2019 By Staff

Architecture

Omeza Relocates to Historic Sarasota School of Architecture Building

06/03/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

3:18pm By Olivia Letts

Development

Neal Communities’ Grand Palm Recognized as One of the 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in U.S.

1:51pm By Staff

New Hires

Perlman Music Program Suncoast, Inc. Elects John Letourneau as Board President

1:41pm By Staff

Scholarships

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards More Than $537,000 in Scholarships

1:07pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Awards

Local Surgeon Receives State Society 'Excellence in Teaching' Award

06/03/2019 By Staff

Health

Dr. Moya L. Alfonso Named New Executive Director of We Care Manatee, Inc.

05/31/2019 By Staff

Health

Sarasota's RPS Diagnostics Merges With California Company

05/29/2019 By Staff

Bionic Sight

A Local Ophthalmologist Uses New Technology to Restore Vision in Patients With Dry Macular Degeneration

05/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

1:15pm By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe