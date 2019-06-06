Florida Realtors, Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

Florida Realtors and the Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey (TEMFED) today signed a joint memorandum of understanding in Davie, FL. The memorandum establishes the cooperation of the two realtor organizations in developing a mutually beneficial relationship for their respective members, setting the stage for increased business opportunities on a global scale. As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and TEMFED “affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits.”

According to TEMFED president Haci Ali Taylan, establishing a relationship between Florida Realtors and TEMFED enables both groups serve as a bridge for their respective members to collaborate on future opportunities.