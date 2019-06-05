Law Firm Renamed Gurley Herbert

Gurley & Associates is now Gurley Herbert. Image: Shutterstock

Gurley & Associates, a Sarasota law firm specializing in construction law, surety law and commercial litigation, has changed its name to Gurley Herbert to reflect the new partnership of David E. Gurley, Esq.,with Joseph M. Herbert, Esq.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Joseph M. Herbert, Esq. served in the U.S. Navy before relocating to Sarasota in 2003. Following a career in business management, Herbert obtained his Juris Doctorate with honors from Stetson University College of Law. Herbert began practicing law in 2010 and focuses primarily in the areas of business, construction, real estate, and employment law. He has served in various roles with the Sarasota County Bar Association, currently as a steering committee member for the Business Law and Employment Law sections, and regularly lectures at construction law and employment law seminars and continuing education panels.