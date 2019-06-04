Awards
GrowFL Announces Ninth Annual Florida 'Companies to Watch' Finalists
Four companies from Sarasota and Manatee counties made the list.
GrowFL has announced the first round of its 2019 "Florida Companies to Watch" finalists, including four companies from Sarasota-Manatee. They are EarthBalance, an ecological restoration and consulting firm; StrataPT LLC, a physical therapy billing and EMR company; WG Wood Products, a maker of wood home accessories and decor; and DMT LLC, maker of radar monitoring systems for national and international commercial clients, including the U.S. government.
The awards event, now in its ninth year, honors 50 select second-stage companies from around the state for developing valuable products and services, creating jobs, enriching communities and broadening new industries throughout Florida. Chosen from 224 growing second-stage participants from throughout, Florida, this year’s applicants had a total revenue of $596 million and more than 3,000 employees.