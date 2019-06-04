GrowFL Announces Ninth Annual Florida 'Companies to Watch' Finalists

Four Sarasota-Manatee companies are finalists in GrowFL's ninth annual "Companies to Watch" awards. Image: Shutterstock

GrowFL has announced the first round of its 2019 "Florida Companies to Watch" finalists, including four companies from Sarasota-Manatee. They are EarthBalance, an ecological restoration and consulting firm; StrataPT LLC, a physical therapy billing and EMR company; WG Wood Products, a maker of wood home accessories and decor; and DMT LLC, maker of radar monitoring systems for national and international commercial clients, including the U.S. government.

The awards event, now in its ninth year, honors 50 select second-stage companies from around the state for developing valuable products and services, creating jobs, enriching communities and broadening new industries throughout Florida. Chosen from 224 growing second-stage participants from throughout, Florida, this year’s applicants had a total revenue of $596 million and more than 3,000 employees.