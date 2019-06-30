Shake Shack Has Arrived at The Mall at UTC

Shake Shack sells seven tractor trailers worth of fries a week. Image: Courtesy Photos

After what felt like decades of anticipation, Shake Shack debuted near the University Town Center mall in April, delivering its patented take on roadside cuisine to locals craving better burgers ’n’ fries. The chain was born in 2001 as a food cart in Madison Square Park in New York City, and was the brainchild of Danny Meyer, until then best known as the high-end restaurateur behind Michelin-worthy eateries like Gramercy Tavern. Shake Shack now operates roughly 250 locations around the world, with a commitment to serving all-natural, humanely raised beef, cage-free chicken and frozen custards sweetened with real sugar.