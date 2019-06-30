  1. News & City Life
Gulf Coast Community Foundation Elects Board Members

Judy Cahn will serve as chair and Michael Saunders as vice chair for one-year terms.

By Staff 6/30/2019 at 7:02pm

Michael Saunders

Image: Courtesy Photo

The board of directors of Gulf Coast Community Foundation has elected Judy Cahn as chair and Michael Saunders as vice chair for one-year terms as officers. The Gulf Coast Board also re-elected Anand Pallegar, Joe Stephan, and Pauline Wamsler to three-year terms. All terms began July 1. 

Cahn, a community volunteer and philanthropist who previously worked for 35 years in investment banking, has been a Gulf Coast Community Foundation board member since 2011. This will be her second year as chair. Saunders, founder and CEO of Sarasota-based real-estate firm Michael Saunders & Company, has also served on the Gulf Coast board for eight years. She has chaired numerous committees in that time; this year, she will chair the board’s Governance Committee in addition to serving as vice chair. 

The other members of the Gulf Coast board for the 2019-20 year are Anne Essner, David Green, Rod Hershberger, Tracy Knight, Lisa Krouse, Mark Pritchett, David Sessions, Peter Soderberg and Susan Sofia.

Gulf Coast Community Foundation
06/30/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Tiger Bay

Tiger Bay Club to Discuss Vaccinations at July 11 Luncheon

06/30/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

Sarasota Doctor Among First to Earn ‘Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Expert’ Designation

06/30/2019 Photography by Staff

New Hires

Blake Medical Center Names Lisa Nummi Chief Operating Officer

06/30/2019 By Staff

Brain Health

Brain Health Initiative Secures $1.4 Million in Funding to Advance in Lakewood Ranch

06/28/2019 Photography by Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

