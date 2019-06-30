Gulf Coast Community Foundation Elects Board Members

Michael Saunders Image: Courtesy Photo

The board of directors of Gulf Coast Community Foundation has elected Judy Cahn as chair and Michael Saunders as vice chair for one-year terms as officers. The Gulf Coast Board also re-elected Anand Pallegar, Joe Stephan, and Pauline Wamsler to three-year terms. All terms began July 1.

Cahn, a community volunteer and philanthropist who previously worked for 35 years in investment banking, has been a Gulf Coast Community Foundation board member since 2011. This will be her second year as chair. Saunders, founder and CEO of Sarasota-based real-estate firm Michael Saunders & Company, has also served on the Gulf Coast board for eight years. She has chaired numerous committees in that time; this year, she will chair the board’s Governance Committee in addition to serving as vice chair.

The other members of the Gulf Coast board for the 2019-20 year are Anne Essner, David Green, Rod Hershberger, Tracy Knight, Lisa Krouse, Mark Pritchett, David Sessions, Peter Soderberg and Susan Sofia.